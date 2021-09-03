EU to accept Afghan refugees on individual basis

Accepting of Afghan refugees in the EU will be done on an individual and voluntary basis, High Representative Josep Borrell said, speaking at the informal meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers

He noted that people at risk, people who were working with the EU, people who were supporting the process of democratisation of Afghanistan have to be evacuated.

"Individual Member States will decide, on a voluntary basis, on the persons at risk that they are willing to receive under their protection," Borrell said.