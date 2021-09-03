Taliban to announce Afghan government formation tommorow

The formation of a new Afghan government by the Taliban (banned in Russia), which was to be announced on Friday, has now been delayed by a day, according to spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

Mujahid said the announcement about the formation of the new government will now be made on Saturday, September 4, The Times of India reported.

Sources said that Chairman of Taliban's Political Office, Doha, Qatar Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be the head of the Taliban Government.

More than two weeks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the hardline Islamists are all set to announce the formation of a new government in Kabul on the lines of the Iranian leadership, with the group's top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada as Afghanistan's supreme authority, a senior member of the group has said.