Kazakhstan needs nuclear power station - president

Kazakhstan needs a nuclear power station, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

Tokayev made the statement during the Eastern Economic Forum-2021 in Russia’s Vladivostok.

In his words, although Kazakhstan needs a nuclear power plant, it is important to take into account the needs of citizens and businesses.

“In my message, I set the task to comprehensively study the possibility of developing nuclear energy in Kazakhstan. At the same time, it is important to adequately take into account the urgent needs of the state, of course, including citizens and businesses. I myself believe that the time has come to consider this issue in detail since Kazakhstan needs a nuclear power plant,” Tokayev said.

He noted that the countries of the Asia-Pacific region account for more than 60 percent of world energy production, and "it can be assumed that these countries face similar tasks of transition to green energy."

“Here, the interaction of states on topical issues of carbon neutrality is of particular importance,” Tokayev added.