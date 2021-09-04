Kazakhstan to resume regular flights to Hungary

The issue of resuming regular flights between Kazakhstan and Hungary was raised at a regular meeting of the ‘Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in Kazakhstan’ on August 31, 2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

"Thanks to the joint work of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary, from September 9, 2021, Hungarian ‘Wizz Air’ low-cost airline plans to resume weekly (on Thursdays) regular flights between the cities of Budapest and Nur-Sultan. The flights will be carried out by airplane of A320 type," according to the ministry.

The ministry pointed out that a further increase in flights to Hungary will depend on the epidemiological situation and the relevant decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission.

The flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the schedule published on the airline's website.