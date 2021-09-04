EAEU and SCO sign memorandum of cooperation

In the coming days, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will sign a memorandum of cooperation. This was announced by Sergey Glazyev, a member of the board for integration and macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

"In particular, in the coming days, a memorandum of cooperation will be signed with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which, in fact, together with us, can become the basis for the formation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership," Glazyev said in a video message during the session "The Value and Values ​​of the Greater Eurasian Partnership" At the Eastern economic forum.

He stressed that earlier agreements were signed on a free trade zone with Vietnam, Singapore, preparations are underway to sign an agreement on the transition to a free trade zone with Iran, RIA Novosti reports.