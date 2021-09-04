Gakharia nominates four mayor candidates

The chairman of the For Georgia party, Giorgi Gakharia presented candidates for mayors of four cities - Zugdidi, Tsalenjikha, Chkhorotsku and Khobi.

Gega Shengelia is nominated as a candidate for mayor of Zugdidi, Khvicha Meboniya as mayor of Tsalenjikh, Shengeli Jikia as mayor of Chkhorotsku, and Badri Jobava as mayor of Khobi.

According to the leader of the For Georgia party, the October 2 elections have lost their municipal dimension and have become much more important. "Despite the fact that many of us came from the Georgian Dream, today we find ourselves in reality, when the ruling team takes us back to the past," Gakharia stressed.