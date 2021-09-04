Anapa’s prosecutor office investigates power cuts

The Prosecutor's Office of Anapa is investigating the reasons for the constant power outages after the August showers: for the second week, residents of the city complain that they have no power for several days, food spoils in refrigerators, household appliances fail.

"We are receiving great amount of complaints. Objectively, this season is a failure in terms of energy supply," Anapa interdistrict prosecutor Alexander Fomenko said, Yuga.ru portal informs.

Power outages were discussed at the meeting of the Anapa mayor's office. The dialogue continues in the resort city since mid-August when the region suffered from a tropical mesocyclone.