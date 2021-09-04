Kuban doctors to lift elderly patients for vaccination by car

Photo by the press service of the Krasnodar Territory Administration

The Krasnodar Territory elderly patients will be lifted to vaccination points by cars, the press service of the local administration reports.

The regional polyclinics received 31 Lada Largus cars for these purposes. Cars are also used to deliver people with limited mobility and the elderly for medical examination, AiF-Yug informs.

Doctors will be able to use the cars to quickly reach patients on call and deliver the necessary medication to them,” the message reads.