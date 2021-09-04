WWII high-explosive bomb found in Black Sea near Feodosia

Photo of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Republic of Crimea

In Feodosia, the WWII explosive object was defused, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Republic of Crimea reports.

The ammunition was found in the water near the southern pier of Feodosia at a distance of 800-900 m from the coast at a depth of 12 m. The officers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry identified the object as a FAB-50 high-explosive aviation bomb, the region's Ministry of Emergency Situations reports, AiF-Crimea informs.

The pyrotechnics of the Special Marine Detachment of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in the Republic of Crimea carried out an operation to defuse an explosive object.