Russian servicemen become first in most of ArMI-2021 competitions

Russian military personnel won 19 out of 34 competitions of the International Army Games (ArMI-2021), the Russian Defense Ministry informed.

"34 competitions in field, air and sea training were held within the framework of ArMI-2021”. Two divisions participated in three competitions - Sea Cup, Depth and Sniper Frontier. In each of them there are winners. To date, Russian military personnel have won 19 contests, Iran, Belarus, Uzbekistan and China - three, Kazakhstan - two, Vietnam, Serbia and Armenia - one,” RIA Novosti reports.