Labor migrants in Russia to undergo mandatory fingerprinting

From December 29, labor migrants arriving to work in Russia will receive plastic cards, including with an electronic carrier of information on passing mandatory fingerprinting and photographing, the draft order of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs reads.

"To approve the form of a document confirming the passage by a foreign citizen or stateless person of mandatory state fingerprinting registration and photographing, in the form of a card with an electronic carrier of information," the document reads, TASS reports.