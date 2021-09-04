Murad Kumpilov unveils monument to Hero of Russia Vladislav Dolonin in Maykop

Yesterday, on the Solidarity Against Terrorism Day, the head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov solemnly unveiled a bust of the Hero of Russia, senior lieutenant Vladislav Dolonin in Maikop on the territory of secondary school No. 3, the press service of the head of the republic reported today.

Earlier, the monument was erected on the territory of a military unit in the Sverdlovsk region, where Vladislav served, but in April his relatives turned to the authorities of the republic with a request to transport the bust to the hero's homeland, and now he found his place on the territory of the school where the hero studied, Yuga.ru reports.