Coronavirus claims baby’s life in Georgia

A 25-day-old newborn died today of the coronavirus at the Tsitsishvili clinic in Tbilisi, the hospital's medical director Maya Chkhaidze informed.

"He had concomitant diseases - sepsis, heart disease, severe lung damage, as well as respiratory distress," Chkhaidze said, Sputnik Georgia reports.

The child was admitted to the clinic from Batumi and stayed in the clinic for eight days, but the doctors failed to save his life, Chkheidze added.