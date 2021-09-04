Final stage of F3 to be hosted by Sochi

The FIA Formula 3 Championship promoter, Formula 1 and the FIA announce that the final round of the 2021 F3 season will be hosted alongside Formula 1 and Formula 2 in Sochi, Russia, on September 24-26, in lieu of Austin, USA, FIA informs.

This modification of the calendar has been agreed by all stakeholders following unavoidable logistical changes that heavily impacted the overall costs of the planned Austin event for F3.

The F3 promoter confirms that there will be three races held for both F2 and F3 over the course of the Sochi event.