Makhachkala residents to be stimulated for vaccination

The authorities of the capital of Dagestan will give away prizes for residents of Makhachkala who have been vaccinated against coronavirus from September 4 to December 25: they can win iPhones, bicycles and even a car, the head of the city, Salman Dadaev, wrote in Instagram.

The drawing of prizes will be held in three stages: the first - among those who will receive a certificate of vaccination on September - October 14, the second -on October 15 - November 14, the third, in which the car drawing will take place - on September 4 - December 25, AiF-Dagestan reports.

