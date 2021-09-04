Russia and US to work on RD-181 rocket engine, Rogozin says

Roscosmos will continue to cooperate with American partners on the RD-181 rocket engine, CEO of the state corporation Dmitry Rogozin informed.

”Our relationship with the American partner on the RD-181 engine will continue," Rogozin wrote on Facebook, TASS reports.

The Russian side will also be glad to cooperate on the RD-180 engine, if the United States "decides to buy more": "They have formed a solid stock of our RD-180 engines to support the launches of their missiles, including those under the Boeing program," the head of Roscosmos said.