Vladimir Putin congratulates participants of 2021 CIS Games

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a welcoming telegram to the participants of the opening of the 1st CIS Games in Kazan, noting that the event will contribute to strengthening international humanitarian cooperation.

"I consider the idea of ​​organizing the Games an important and popular initiative to unite the youth of the CIS countries around the values ​​of physical culture, a healthy and active lifestyle. And of course, the holding of these large-scale competitions will help strengthen international humanitarian cooperation," the president's telegram, published on the Kremlin website, reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that the Games will allow young athletes to demonstrate a strong will and victorious attitude, as well as assess their abilities and physical training on the eve of prestigious Olympic Games.