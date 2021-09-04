Russian Houses to open in new countries - Rossotrudnichestvo

Rossotrudnichestvo will expand the geography of its presence in the world by opening another 20 non-state Russian houses in a number of countries around the world, the deputy head of the agency Dmitry Polikanov said, explaining that the agency has developed a flexible format of work in new regions, which is based on interaction with partners abroad.

"We are present in almost 80 countries, but not everywhere. We want Russia to be known and loved in all states. In a number of countries we have a representative offices only in the capitals. As far as some countries are large we want to expand our presence. Therefore, we proposed the concept of non-state Russian houses. The partner organizations, non-profit, business, alumni associations can become our partners and conclude a contract with Rossotrudnichestvo by opening a non-state Russian house, Polikanov said, TASS reports.