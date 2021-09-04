Russia develops national climate strategy

The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation has prepared a draft national strategy for low-carbon development until 2030, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Ilya Torosov said.

"The climate strategy is now being coordinated in the departments. We expect that it will be approved by the end of the year," TASS quotes him as saying.

The document will contain four development scenarios - inertial, basic, intensive and aggressive. They all differ in the amount of investment and speed of energy transition.