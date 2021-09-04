Kakha Kaladze suggested that rivals for the post of mayor of Tbilisi pass drug test

The candidate for the post of Tbilisi mayor from the ruling party “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia” and the incumbent mayor Kakha Kaladze offered his competitors to undergo drug testing, Sputnik reports.

According to the latest data, 16 candidates are running for the post of Tbilisi mayor. “Unlike deputies, mayoral candidates are not must submit a drug test certificate, I do not know why. Therefore, I will be the first and come up with an initiative for candidates to pass drug tests and show the public how clean they are, “Kaladze said.

Kaladze himself is going to take a drug test on September 6. According to experts, the main struggle for the post of mayor will unfold between Kaladze, candidate from most of the opposition parties Nika Melia and ex-Prime Minister of Georgia Georgy Gakharia. To win, the candidate must receive the support of more than half of the residents Tbilisi who will come to vote.