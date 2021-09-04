Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 7 mln since the start of pandemic

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 18,645 in the past 24 hours, the total number of infections has surpassed 7 million reaching 7,012,599, based on data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Sunday, TASS reports.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.27%.

St. Petersburg reported 1,357 daily COVID-19 cases, the Moscow Region - 826, the Sverdlovsk Region - 517, the Rostov Region - 480 and the Voronezh Region - 469.

Currently, 554,668 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.