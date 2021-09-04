About 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir, claim resistance forces

Nearly 600 Taliban fighters were killed in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir, the last Afghan province holding out against the hardline Islamist group, the Afghan resistance forces have claimed. "About 600 Taliban terrorists have been liquidated in various districts of Panjshir since morning, Al Jazeera reports.

More than 1,000 Taliban militants have been captured or surrendered themselves," the resistance forces' spokesperson Fahim Dashti tweeted, according to Sputnik News, adding that the Taliban had problems with getting supplies from other Afghan provinces.

Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and acting President Amrullah Saleh. The Taliban, which swept through the country ahead of the final withdrawal of US-led troops on August 31, could not control the valley when they ruled Afghanistan last from 1996 to 2001.