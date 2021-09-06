Taliban: Germans welcome in Afghanistan

Taliban (the movement banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said Germans are welcome in Afghanistan and that the group hopes Berlin will open diplomatic ties.

In an interview published Sunday, Mujahid told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that the militant group now in control of most of Afghanistan would like diplomatic relations and financial support from Germany.

"We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany," Mujahid told the paper.

In addition to diplomatic relations, the Taliban also seek financial support, humanitarian aid and cooperation in health, agriculture and education from Germany.

Mujahid said Germans were always welcome in Afghanistan. He added even added that Germans had once been viewed as a positive influence in Afghanistan.

"Unfortunately, they then joined the Americans. But that is forgiven now," DA cited Mujahid as saying.

Germany closed its embassy in Kabul with the Taliban's victory and relocated Ambassador Markus Potzel to Doha, Qatar, but the German government remains in contact with the Taliban.