FSB detains 4 ISIS supporters who planned terror attacks in Ingushetia

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained four supporters of the ISIS terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), who were plotting attacks in Ingushetia, in particular against law enforcement officers with the use of explosive devices, FSB Public Affairs department said on Monday.

"Russia’s Federal Security Service, together with the Investigative Committee, the Foreign Ministry and the National Guard of Russia, foiled the activities of supporters of the ISIS international terrorist organization, involved in the preparation and execution of terrorist crimes in the Ingushetia Region," the FSB Public Affairs department noted.

The FSB reported that the perpetrators established contacts with ISIS members on the Internet "in order to coordinate their activities in terms of engineering and executing terrorist crimes, including attacks on law enforcement officers, using improvised explosive devices and bladed weapons as well as the dissemination of terrorist propaganda among Russian citizens."

According to the FSB, small arms and bladed weapons, improvised explosives, and incendiary devices along with components and tools for their manufacture were seized from the detainees. The police also found correspondence between the perpetrators and the ISIS members, confirming their criminal intentions, TASS reported.

The Investigative Committee’s press service mentioned that criminal cases were initiated against four residents of Ingushetia under Part 2 of Article 205.5 (Participation in the activities of a terrorist organization), Clause 5 of Part 33 of Article 205.5 (Aiding in the participation in the activities of a terrorist organization) and 205.6 (Failure to report a crime) of the Russian Criminal Code. Two residents of Ingushetia’s Sunzha were among the detainees, who took an oath of allegiance to IS’ leader. Two other perpetrators agreed to cooperate in terms of participating in searching camps for the hidden location of IS members, storage means for committing a crime, plotting crimes and other tasks of the terrorist organization. All four of the Ingushetia residents were arrested by the court.