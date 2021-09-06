‘False’: National Resistance Front refutes Taliban’s claim of capturing Panjshir

The National Resistance Front (NRF) in the Afghan province of Panjshir refuted the Taliban’s (outlawed in Russia) claim about winning control of the northern region, with the resistance fighters vowing to carry on their struggle against the militants.

"The Taliban’s claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails," the National Resistance Front tweeted.

Earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the movement had gained full control over the Afghan province of Panjshir, the last one to fall under Taliban rule.