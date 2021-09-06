Gas price in Europe breaches $650 per 1,000 cubic meters mark

The gas price in Europe breached the $650 per 1,000 cubic meters mark during Monday trading, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

Particularly, the price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $654.1 per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh) early on September 6.

Since then, the price has decreased to around $650 per 1,000 cubic meters.