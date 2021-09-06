Council of Salvation: Taliban interested in relations with Russia

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are interested in establishing relations with Russia, Iran and Pakistan, formed Taliban field commander and now the leader of Afghanistan’s High Council of Salvation Mohammad Akbar Agha said.

"We should establish broad relations with Moscow, since it is in the interests of both the Taliban and Russia," he said. "Iran and Pakistan are also the countries we want to establish relations with. They need us and we need them."

The Taliban have no objections against having a US embassy in Kabul but Washington is afraid of it, Mohammad Akbar Agha said.

"Before the United States’ invasion of Afghanistan there was a possibility to have good relations with Washington. But after their invasion and their crimes <…> relations have worsened," he said.

According to the politician, "there are chances that [diplomatic] relations between the United States and the Taliban will be established." "I think the Taliban will not be against opening the US embassy in Afghanistan. But the United States is afraid of the current situation in the country and most likely there will be no embassy for some time," he said.