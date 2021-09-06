111-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Georgia

111-year-old Georgian woman Leonila Gvajava has recovered from coronavirus and will leave Tbilisi Republican Hospital later today, doctors say.

They said that the woman, who was placed in the hospital along with her 80-year-old daughter, ‘was very determined to defeat the virus and has completed the full course of treatment.’

Her daugher is in stable condition, Agenda.ge reported.

Georgia has reported 1,120 new cases of coronavirus of 16,149 tests, 4,905 recoveries and 61 deaths in the past 24 hours. 38,391 people are infected with Covid-19 in the country at the time of publication.