Jews around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah today

Rosh Hashanah is a holiday, which marks the beginning of the year in the Jewish calendar. It is one of the most important Jewish holidays.

This year, Rosh Hashanah (the new year 5782 in the beginning of creation according to the Jewish calendar) is celebrated on September 6 and 7. It is being celebrated from sunset on September 6, a Jewish calendar dates begin with the night beforehand.

In Hebrew, Rosh Hashanah means, literally, "head of the year", it begins on the first day of Tishrei in the Jewish calendar). Tishrei usually occurs in mid-September – early October on the Gregorian calendar.

The holiday is celebrated for two days, which are called 'yoma arichta' (a long day). No work is permitted on Rosh Hashanah except what is needed to prepare food.

According to tradition, God judges all creatures during the 10 Days of Awe between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, deciding whether they will live or die in the coming year. At this time, Jews mast examine past deeds and repent for their sins. These days they also should ask forgiveness of their friends they've wronged. In this regard, Rosh Hashanah is not a holiday in the usual sense of the word. Celebratory attributes express not the joy, but hope for the mercy of the Most High.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Russia's Jewish community.