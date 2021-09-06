Georgia reports 1,120 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,120 new cases of coronavirus, 4,905 recoveries and 61 deaths in the past 24 hours. 38,391 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

16,149 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 8,840 of the 16,149 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,309 were PCR tests.

The country has had 565,957 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.15 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

519,673 of the 565,957 patients have recovered, while 7,867 have died from the virus, Agenda.ge reported.

7,016 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,572 of the 7,016 patients are in critical condition. 414 of the 1,572 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

29,083 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 32,526 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 8,250,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,326,033 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 480,613 individuals have been completely vaccinated.