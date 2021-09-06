Global COVID-19 cases surpass 220 million

The global Covid-19 caseload has now surpassed 220 million, with the world still grappling to contain the pandemic.

The total caseload and fatalities now stand at 220,689,680, and 4,567,131 respectively as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The U.S., which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 39,945,059 cases, according to the JHU, while 583,628 people have lost their lives to Covid to date.

The second worst-hit country, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 33,027,621 on Saturday. Besides, 440,752 people have died so far in the country.

Brazil currently has the world's third-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and and India.

The country has recorded 20,890,779 cases with 583,362 fatalities so far, according to its health ministry.