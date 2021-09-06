Taliban: Afghan constitution to be rewritten or amended

The Afghan constitution will be either rewritten or amended under the new government, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday.

"As soon as the system [of the government] is approved, we will begin work on the constitution, it will be either rewritten or amended," Mujahid said at a press conference.

Afghanistan's constitution was approved in January 2004 and signed by then-president Hamid Karzai. The constitution consists of 162 articles.

Earlier in the day, Mujahid said that the Taliban took full control of Panjshir (a claim that the country's resistance forces have denied) and that the war in Afghanistan is over. He added that the composition of the new government can be announced in the next few days.

He also said that several countries, including Turkey, China and Russia, will be invited to a ceremony where the new Afghan government is to be announced.

Mujahid added that the Taliban plans to invite the former Afghan military to join the security departments in the new government.