A hoisting rope of a mine cage has ruptured at the Krasnyi Partizan mine in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). According to preliminary data, the incident resulted in fatalities, the Luganskinformcenter news agency reported citing a source in emergency services.

"The hoisting rope of a mine cage ruptured at the Krasnyi Partizan mine. According to preliminary data, there are casualties, nine people died," the report said.