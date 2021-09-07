Taliban say ready to announce make-up of Afghan new government

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaki said preparations for the announcement of the new Afghan government's make-up have been completed.

Earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the decision-making process on the formation of a new Afghan government had been completed, with just technical issues remaining.

"Preparations for the announcement of the Islamic government are over", Muttaki tweeted.

According to the Taliban spokesman, the government will be announced shortly.

The message, however, did not specify whether Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban's political office, will lead the new government.

According to Mujahid's earlier statement, the Afghan constitution will be revised or altered under the new administration.