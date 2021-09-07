Military training camp announced for Armenian reservists

Another three-month training camp for privates, warrant officers and reserve officers will be held in Armenia from September 15 to December 15, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

According to the report, the purpose of the training camp is to retrain and improve the combat skills of reservists with higher education.

The ministry said if necessary, the reservists will be involved in combat duty.

During this period, the reservists will be considered military personnel and will be entitled to all types of allowances and social benefits established for military personnel.

The first military training camp was announced on August 25.