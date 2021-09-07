DPR and LPR intend to create joint economic space

Heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik have agreed to establish a joint economic space, reads the declaration issued following their meeting held on Monday via videoconference.

"The Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic <…> declare the creation of strategic partnership relations between them in the economic, customs and tax spheres," says the declaration which is quoted by Donetsk News Agency.

"The sides express commitment to strengthen and develop economic cooperation on key bilateral issues primarily through creating a unified economic space," the joint declaration reads.

The DPR and LPR will coordinate efforts as well as exchange experience and information in the economic, customs and tax regulation spheres, the declaration notes. To this end, the republics have agreed to synchronize their legislations in these spheres as well as adopt and realize synchronized programs of social and economic development for 2022-2024.