COVID-19 daily cases decrease to 1,965 in Georgia

Georgia has reported 1,965 new cases of coronavirus, 3,996 recoveries and 50 deaths in the past 24 hours.

36,310 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

25,624 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 18,740 of the 25,624 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,884 were PCR tests.

The country has had 567,922 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.77 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 523,669 of the 567,922 patients have recovered, while 7,917 have died from the virus.

6,766 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,559 of the 6,766 patients are in critical condition. 405 of the 1,559 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

27,392 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 31,111 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 8,270,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,340,062 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 489,194 individuals have been completely vaccinated.