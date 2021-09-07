Russia records 17,425 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia recorded 17,425 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since June 22, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total number of cases rose by 7,047,880.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate was 0.25.%.

In particular, 880 coronavirus cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 626 in St. Petersburg, 510 in the Sverdlovsk region, 475 in the Rostov region, and 461 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 556,845 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus infections in Moscow rose by 1,187 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,463 on the previous day to reach 1,578,005 in total.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.08%.

Moscow’s coronavirus deaths grew by 45 in the past 24 hours compared to 46 on the previous day, with fatalities rising to 27,787 (1.76% of those infected).

Meanwhile, another 1,441 patients recovered, with recoveries reaching 1,457,119. There are currently 93,099 active cases of COVID-19 in the Russian capital.

Russia recorded 795 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 790 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 188,785.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.68% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 37 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 34 in the Sverdlovsk region, and 32 in the Krasnodar region. The Rostov and Tyumen regions recorded 28 coronavirus deaths each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 17,243 to 6,302,250 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.4% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,196 recoveries were confirmed in the Moscow region in the past day, 859 in St. Petersburg, 739 in the Irkutsk region, 544 in the Altai region and 479 in the Rostov region.