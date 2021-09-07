Georgia starts 2.8 mln lottery to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates

The Georgian government has decided to introduce a 2.8 million GEL lottery in order to encourage citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The lottery will start on September 13 and will be drawn on a daily basis on the website www.stopcov.lotto.ge at 12:00 p.m. until the end of the year, offering 100 and 500 GEL prizes.

Weekly raffles will have prizes of 1,000, 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 GEL. The final raffle will be held on December 31 and the prize fund will be 100,000 GEL.

The lottery will be held by the Georgian Lottery Company. Lottery tickets will be given to vaccinated individuals during vaccination.

"If a citizen's ticket has won the daily raffle once, his/her ticket will no longer participate in the next daily raffle but will take part in the weekly and the final raffle", says the Georgian Lottery Company.

A lottery ticket for an individual under the age of 18 will be given to a parent, guardian or adult family member, Agenda.ge reported.

As of today, 1,340,062 vaccinations have been administered in Georgia, says the National Centre for Disease Control.

850,868 people have been vaccinated with one dose, which is 29.8% of the adult population and 489,194 people are fully vaccinated (17.1% of the adult population).

The goal of the government is to vaccinate 1.7 million people by the end of this year.