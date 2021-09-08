Russia defeats Malta in World Cup qualifier

Russia won 2-0 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Malta at Moscow’s Otkrytie Bank Arena on Tuesday.

The goals were scored by Fyodor Smolov (10’) and Zelimkhan Bakayev (84’, on penalty).

The game in Moscow was attended by about 15,000 spectators.

Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Draw in Zurich on September 7, 2020 for Europe’s national teams, Russia was seeded in Group H with the national squads from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.

In other Group H games on Tuesday, Croatia defeated Slovenia 3:0, while Slovakia beat Cyprus 2:0.

Russia has gained 13 points so far, and is ranked second in the group, after Croatia (also 13 points). It is followed by Slovakia (9 points), Slovenia (7 points), Malta (4 points) and Cyprus (4 points).

In its next qualification match, Russia will face Slovakia on October 8.