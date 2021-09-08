Two people, five injured killed in gas blast in Moscow Region

A man and a woman were killed in a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the city of Noginsk east of Moscow, aide of the head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Moscow Region Anna Tertichnaya said.

"Preliminarily, there are five people injured and two dead. A man and a woman were killed, they are being identified," she said.

According to her, two children aged five and ten, two women aged 43 and 44, as well as a 63-year-old man were injured in the blast.

On Wednesday morning, a gas explosion hit an apartment building in the city of Noginsk east of Moscow, causing a partial collapse.. The accident was presumably caused by a gas leak.