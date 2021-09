Permanent population of Uzbekistan has grown almost for 140,000 people, according to the State Statistics Committee.

The permanent population reached 35,000,082 people as of September 7.

They include 17,570,041 males and 17,430,041 females, AKIpress reported.

It was reported earlier permanent population of Uzbekistan has made 34,860,170 as of July 1, which was for 301,300 people more than at start of the year.