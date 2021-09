Armenia opens its sky for Azerbaijani aviation (PHOTO)

For the first time in 30 years, the aircraft Boeing-737, on a passenger domestic flight in Azerbaijan, travelled over Armenia's airspace, according to Flight Radar.

Turkish Airlines flight TK326 from Ganja to Nakhchivan was carried out on September 4, this information appeared today. The plane took off from Ganja at 9.57 (5.57 UTC) and landed in Nakhichevan at 10.32 (6.32 UTC), the flight duration was 35 minutes.



According to Flight Radar, tthe aircraft was shown flying over Goycha (Sevan) and Armenia's Gegharkunik Province.