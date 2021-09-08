Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life

Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died during the drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk as he was saving other person’s life, the ministry reported on Wednesday.

"We regret to report that the head of the Emergencies Ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, tragically died rescuing a human life as he was fulfilling his duty in Norilsk during the inter-agency drills on protecting the Arctic zone from emergency situations," the ministry stated.

Zinichev was born on August 18, 1966 in Leningrad (St. Petersburg). He worked in the state security agencies since 1987, including in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security service. In 2014, Zinichev became deputy head of the FSB’s counter-terrorism service.

In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the Kaliningrad Region. In October 2016-May 2018, he was deputy head of Russia’s Federal Security Service. He was appointed the emergencies minister on May 18, 2018.

Zinichev received the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" of the 4th class with swords, a medal of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" and the medal of Suvorov in honor of the famous Russian military commander.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic death of Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Putin has expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic death of Yevgeny Zinichev. The president and Zinichev worked together for many years. It is a great loss," the presidential spokesman said.

"The president has sent a message of condolences to Zinichev’s family and friends," Peskov added.