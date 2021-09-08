Farid Gayibov: I will do my best for further development of sports in Azerbaijan

Newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov was introduced to the staff of the ministry on September 8.

Head of the Youth Policy and Sports Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Yusuf Mammadaliyev, heads of sports federations, athletes and other people are taking part in the event.

Farid Gayibov said the youth policy is successfully pursued in Azerbaijan. "Special attention is paid to the development of youth in Azerbaijan. The development of youth and its patriotic education will continue to be one of the priorities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijana," he said.

According to Gayibov, a new strategy for the development of sports in Azerbaijan will be determined.

“We will work with sports experts on this strategy,” he said.

Gayibov noted successful results achieved in the sports field of Azerbaijan, adding that he will do his best for the further development of the sports in the country.

The minister noted that this strategy should cover the Law on Sports, professional sports, children and youth sports, in general, all sports areas. “We have serious plans to involve children and youth in sports. We will present these plans in the near future,” Gayibov added.

On September 7, 2021, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Farid Gayibov as Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.