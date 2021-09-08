Gas price in Europe surpasses $670 per 1,000 cubic meters

The gas price in Europe surpassed the $670 per 1,000 cubic meters mark during Wednesday trading, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

Particularly, the price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached almost $672.3 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 13:12 (MSK) on September 8.

Gazprom department head Alexander Ivannikov said earlier that gas prices in Europe would definitely remain at the current level in the near future.