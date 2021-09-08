Georgia reports 2,571 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,571 new cases of coronavirus, 3,668 recoveries and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours.

35,153 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

29,449 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 21,313 of the 29,449 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,236 were PCR tests.

The country has had 570,493 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.69 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 527,337 of the 570,493 patients have recovered, while 7,977 have died from the virus.

6,520 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,512 of the 6,520 patients are in critical condition. 380 of the 1,512 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

26,565 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 29,159 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 8,303,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,366,678 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 509,722 individuals have been completely vaccinated.