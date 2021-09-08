Pashinyan ready to normalize transport relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan

Armenia is ready to normalize relations with Turkey, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting today.

According to Pashinyan, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly commented on the possibility of normalizing relations with Armenia.

"In these statements, we see an opportunity to discuss the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, the restoration of road and rail links. We are ready for such a conversation, which can get a broader context," the prime minister noted.

The PM noted that when presenting the government's five-year action plan on August 24, he recorded that the deepening or normalization of relations with bordering countries will be one of the important directions of the government's foreign policy.

"It is also very important for us to establish a railway connection with Russia and Iran. To resolve this issue, we are discussing - in the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral format - the matter of reopening communications. We are determined to make efforts to achieve concrete results," Pashinyan stressed.