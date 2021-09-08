Senior Russian diplomat warns against revising Vienna agreements on Iran

It is unacceptable to depart from the negotiating positions that were achieved in the Vienna talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"It is unacceptable to depart from these negotiating positions. Attempts to revise what was agreed in Vienna would be counterproductive and we will keep sending signals about that both to Iran and our colleagues from the Western group," TASS cited him as saying.

Ryabkov pointed out that Moscow maintained close contact with all parties to the negotiation process, holding teleconferences and consultations through embassies. "We have a deep partnership with China. China’s position on the Iran issue is similar to ours. We are content with how our countries are pursuing a policy aimed at finding a comprehensive solution to the task of restoring the JCPOA. We will try to make every possible effort to encourage our Western colleagues to do the same. Consequently, consultations with the U.S. envoy are part of these efforts," Ryabkov concluded.