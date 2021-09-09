Turkey and Egypt agree on need for steps toward normalization

Turkey and Egypt have agreed that further steps need to be taken to normalize relations between the two countries following two days of diplomatic talks in Ankara.

The second round of consultations between the delegations was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and his Egyptian counterpart Hamdi Sanad Loza.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the two sides addressed “bilateral issues as well as a number of regional topics, such as the situation in Libya, Syria, Palestine and the Eastern Mediterranean.”

It added that the two sides agreed to continue these consultations, confirming their desire to make progress in areas under discussion, Daily Sabah reported.

Earlier this year, Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contact with Egypt and wanted to improve cooperation after years of tensions that began with the disruption of relations in 2013.

In May, a delegation of senior Turkish officials traveled to Egypt for an official visit – the first since 2013 – to discuss normalizing diplomatic relations amid efforts by the two countries to improve bilateral ties that deteriorated following the Arab Spring.